Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 60,000,000 XRP Move as Price 10% Up

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Blockchain behemoth Ripple transfers millions of XRP 'undercover'
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 11:30
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 60,000,000 XRP Move as Price 10% Up
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent tracking platform Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, spreads the word about a mysterious big XRP movement spotted during the last 24 hours.

    Details shared by an XRP-focused explorer show that this more than a hundred million U.S. dollars worth of XRP was transferred with the participation of Ripple juggernaut. This coincided with the XRP price going up by approximately 10% overnight. Currently, XRP is trading at $2.44.

    60,000,000 XRP on move — where from and where to?

    Whale Alert revealed an impressive 60,000,000 XRP transaction made from one anonymous wallet to another. That XRP chunked was valued at $144,669,520 at the time of the initiated transaction.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Slams SEC, Ripple CEO Agrees
    SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 515.33% — Will Price Follow Suit?
    MicroStrategy Joins NASDAQ 100 as Bitcoin Price Soars
    Solana (SOL) Critical, Here's Why; Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Survives, Is Hidden XRP Volume Pattern Forming?

    Details provided by Bithomp show that the transfer was initiated by a wallet affiliated with the San Francisco-headquartered blockchain monster Ripple. It headed for an anonymous wallet that since Dec. 9 has received two batches of 15,000,000 XRP each.

    Advertisement

    Prior to that, in the same manner, using anonymous wallets, Ripple transferred 99,000,000 XRP on Friday and stunned the XRP community with two transactions, surpassing half a billion XRP cumulatively — 380 million and 200 million XRP, according to an earlier report published by U.Today.

    Related
    13 Million RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Ripple’s Fresh Minting: Details
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 09:58
    13 Million RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Ripple’s Fresh Minting: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple mints 13 million RLUSD ahead of official release

    Earlier this week, Ripple minted two large batches of its new crypto product — Ripple USD stablecoin — which had recently received official approval for listing and trading on cryptocurrency exchanges from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Shortly after that, the Ripple Chief Executive Brad Garlinghouse commented that the stablecoin will be rolled out to the market soon.

    As covered by U.Today, on Dec. 13, the Ripple USD Treasury minted 10,399,000 and 2,600,000 RLUSD.

    Ripple first announced the beginning of work on this new product in March this year. In August, the company spread the word that they began testing it in a closed beta. In the fall, news was spread that RLUSD would be released on both XRP Ledger and Ethereum, while recently, the Tron founder Justin Sun hinted that RLUSD may come to his blockchain in the near future too. Ripple’s top executives and the CEO left this comment without an answer and the community without a clarification, though.

    Currently, the global stablecoin market is valued at close to $200 billion and in about four years, this value is expected to rise to $2.8 trillion.

    #Ripple News #XRP Transfer #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 14, 2024 - 11:10
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Triggers Community With 'Father of All Memecoins' Post
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 14, 2024 - 10:52
    XRP OI Skyrockets 13.28%: Something Big Coming?
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BlockBoost: Revolutionizing Crypto Investments with a Unique Web3 Crowdfunding Ecosystem
    Sui Partners with Ant Digital Technologies on its RWA Project
    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 60,000,000 XRP Move as Price 10% Up
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Triggers Community With 'Father of All Memecoins' Post
    XRP OI Skyrockets 13.28%: Something Big Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD