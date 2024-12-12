Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for December 12

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect ongoing midterm rise from Solana (SOL)?
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 15:11
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for December 12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are not going to give up, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 3.23% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance level of $232.98. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears might seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the support level soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the larger time frame, the rate of SOL is in the middle of a wide channel. The volume remains low, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move. 

    In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price is far from main levels. Bulls may start thinking about an ongoing growth only when they return the rate to at least the $260 zone.

    SOL is trading at $232.54 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

