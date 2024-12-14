Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin May Hit $850,000, Former Thai Prime Minister Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Former prime minister of Thailand has voiced staggering Bitcoin price outlook
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 20:00
    Bitcoin May Hit $850,000, Former Thai Prime Minister Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu spreads the word about the positive Bitcoin-related changes that are taking place in Thailand now.

    Besides, the former price minister of the country Thaksin Shinawatra has made an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction.

    Bitcoin will reach $850,000, Shinawatra believes

    Colin Wu shared a link to an article about Thaksin Shinawatra, who is not only the former prime minister of Thailand but his son is currently occupying this position. Per Wu’s tweet, Shinawatra said that his friends expect Bitcoin to skyrocket as high as $850,000 in the future.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin May Hit $850,000, Former Thai Prime Minister Says
    Just 1.9 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: What's Really Happening?
    Dogecoin's Unusual Design Choice: DOGE Founder Breaks Silence
    Elon Musk Slams SEC, Ripple CEO Agrees

    He also believes that it is important to raise Bitcoin awareness among the population. Therefore, an order has been issued to set up a sandbox that would allow BTC to be used for payments in Phuket.

    Advertisement

    This initiative came up after the outcome of the recent presidential elections in the U.S. and the expected pivot in cryptocurrency policies in the country in the near future. Some politicians in Thailand believe that the U.S. may use Bitcoin to repay its national debt or part of it to creditors.

    Besides, Thailand may start deep research and study of stablecoins. The goal is to find out whether it is possible to invest money in the economy without printing more banknotes by issuing coins backed by government bonds. If this is done, Thaksin Shinawatra reckons that the country’s economy will definitely show impressive growth.

    Related
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 60,000,000 XRP Move as Price 10% Up
    Sat, 12/14/2024 - 11:30
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 60,000,000 XRP Move as Price 10% Up
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin-holding MicroStrategy enters Nasdaq 100

    Today, the earlier emerged news was confirmed that the business intelligence giant MicroStrategy co-founded by Michael Saylor, which has shown staggering growth in the past four years, has now been included in the Nasdaq 100 exchange-traded fund that is comprised of the most profitable non-financial companies whose stock trades on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

    The Nasdaq 100 index also includes such tech giants as Tesla, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft.

    MicroStrategy’s market capitalization boost (the key requirement for a company to be added to Nasdaq) has been down its Bitcoin strategy since 2020, when the company started its regular bets on BTC. As of December 2024, Saylor’s company holds 423,650 Bitcoin roughly worth $41.5 billion.

    Over the past couple of years, MicroStrategy has been issuing senior convertible bonds to raise billions of U.S. dollars to make large new Bitcoin acquisitions.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 14, 2024 - 15:40
    XRP Price Prediction for December 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Dec 14, 2024 - 15:24
    Just 1.9 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: What's Really Happening?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BlockBoost: Revolutionizing Crypto Investments with a Unique Web3 Crowdfunding Ecosystem
    Sui Partners with Ant Digital Technologies on its RWA Project
    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin May Hit $850,000, Former Thai Prime Minister Says
    XRP Price Prediction for December 14
    Just 1.9 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: What's Really Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD