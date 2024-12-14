Advertisement
    Ethereum Skyrockets to 8-Month High as Price Targets $4,000 Comeback

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum's recent price climb brought it close to $4,000
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 14:35
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, Ethereum is seeing the highest level of network growth since April as its price attempts to reclaim the $4,000 mark. Notably, 130,200 new ETH wallets were created per day in December, the highest since April.

    This surge in new wallets indicates a renewed interest in Ethereum that hasn't been seen in months.

    Santiment wrote in a recent tweet: "Ethereum is seeing an 8-month high level of new wallets created. With an average of 130,200 addresses newly popping up on the network every day so far in December, ETH is seeing renewed interest it hasn't seen since April."

    Ethereum's price has been continuously rising, and the current climb has brought it within striking distance of the $4,000 mark.

    The cryptocurrency market soared Wednesday, and Ethereum followed suit, recovering from lows of $3,564. Ethereum fell for two straight days at the start of the week, reaching a low of $3,501 during Monday's trading session.

    At the time of writing, ETH was down 1.14% in the last 24 hours at $3,867, having reached intraday highs of $3,945. Ethereum has yet to recapture its critical resistance level of $4,000, as its rally has stalled below in the last two days.

    Ethereum to hit $5,000?

    According to CryptoQuant analysts, Ethereum (ETH) might surpass $5,000 for the first time due to investor demand, on-chain metrics and network activity.

    CryptoQuant wrote in a recent tweet, "ETH may break above $5,000 as demand and supply dynamics strengthen. The realized price upper range, currently at $5,200, is consistent with the level seen at the pinnacle of the 2021 bull run, indicating high potential for additional increase."

    There is renewed investor demand for ETH, as seen by spot ETF holdings reaching a new record high. Ethereum ETFs received their highest weekly inflow since launch, attracting $854 million in the week.

    Furthermore, Ethereum network activity continues to increase. Total daily transactions are hovering at 6.5-7.5 million for the majority of 2024, compared to approximately 5 million in 2023.

    Meanwhile, the total supply of ETH has hit 120.44 million, its highest since April 2023.

    #Ethereum News
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

