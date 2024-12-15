Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears remain more powerful than bulls on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.42% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.89%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trading sideways, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. The volume has dropped, confirming the absence of bulls' and bears' energy.

All in all, consolidation in the narrow range of $101,600-$102,600 is the more likely scenario by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak of $102,638. If the daily closure happens far from that mark, one can expect a local correction to the $101,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is far from the main levels. In this case, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of its current peak. If it happens around the current prices, there is a chance of a test of the $104,630 level next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $102,019 at press time.