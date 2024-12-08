SHIB Price Prediction for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to hold the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.31% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00003120 and the resistance of $0.00003343.

As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.00003316. If the candle closes far from that mark, there is a possibility of a correction to the $0.000031 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $0.00003316 level. If it happens below it, sellers may seize the initiative, which might lead to a decline to the $0.000030 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003225 at press time.