    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 8

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect ongoing growth from SHIB?
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 15:30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Bulls are trying to hold the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.31% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00003120 and the resistance of $0.00003343.

    As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.00003316. If the candle closes far from that mark, there is a possibility of a correction to the $0.000031 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $0.00003316 level. If it happens below it, sellers may seize the initiative, which might lead to a decline to the $0.000030 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00003225 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

