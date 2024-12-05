Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has surpassed the $100,000 level for the first time in history, according to CoinGecko data. It is currently changing hands at $102,527.

Bitcoin's previous price milestones

The original cryptocurrency was virtually worthless following its launch, with the first known real-world Bitcoin purchase only taking place in May 2010.

The leading cryptocurrency started attracting some mainstream attention in 2011. On Feb.2, 2011, it hit the $1 price level for the first time. During the same year, it experienced a speculative frenzy following the publication of a Gawker article about the infamous Silk Road dark web marketplace. After the price crash, Bitcoin already attracted some naysayers, with The Economist writing it off as a bubble all the way in October 2011.

Bitcoin experienced its mainstream breakthrough back in 2013, with CNBC reporting about the cryptocurrency breaking above the $100 barrier for the first time on March 31, 2013.

Advertisement

Within the same year, Bitcoin surged $1,000 on Nov. 27, 2013. Back then, it took the cryptocurrency only seven days to double its price.

After enduring a grueling bear market, Bitcoin came back with a bang in 2017, hitting $10,000 for the first time on Nov. 29, 2017.

Now, Nov. 22 has become yet another historic day for the largest cryptocurrency.

Sky-high price predictions

As reported by U.Today , Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz does not expect Bitcoin to stop at the $100,000 mark, predicting "much higher" prices due to multiple bullish catalysts.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee sees Bitcoin reaching $150,000 as early as this year.

Earlier this month, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes predicted that Bitcoin might surge to as high as $1 million due to massive stimulus spending in the U.S.