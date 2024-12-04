DOGE Price Prediction for December 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mostly bullish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 0.86% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is trading near the local support of $0.4101. If the daily bar closes near it or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.40 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.39-$0.45 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. Thus, the volume keeps going down, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative. All in all, traders may witness a consolidation in the wide area of $0.35-$0.45 for the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.4123 at press time.