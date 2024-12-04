Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 4

    DOGE Price Prediction for December 4

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of DOGE started yet?
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 14:53
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 4
    The market is mostly bullish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by 0.86% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is trading near the local support of $0.4101. If the daily bar closes near it or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.40 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon. 

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.39-$0.45 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. Thus, the volume keeps going down, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative. All in all, traders may witness a consolidation in the wide area of $0.35-$0.45 for the next few weeks.

    DOGE is trading at $0.4123 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

