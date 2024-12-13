Advertisement
AD

    $2.1 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Options About to Expire

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin and Ethereum are bracing for a massive options expiry
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 5:21
    $2.1 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Options About to Expire
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Roughly $2.1 billion worth of Bitcoin options are on track to expire this Friday, according to crypto options trading platform  

    Advertisement

    The put-call ratio, which compares the total volume of call options to put options, currently stands at 0.83. This indicates that bulls currently have the upper hand given that call options outnumber put options.

    The options have a max pain point of $98,000, meaning that the biggest number of options are set to expire worthless at this specific level. 

    HOT Stories
    2025 Predicted to Be ‘Big Year’ for Bitcoin by Pantera Capital Founder
    $2.1 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Options About to Expire
    Bitcoin (BTC) at $100,000: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Failed Miserably, Cardano (ADA) Ready to Dominate?
    Bitcoin Bull Novogratz Reacts to 'Massive' BlackRock News

    On top of that, $640 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) options are set to expire as early as today. Traders are seemingly more bullish on Ethereum than Bitcoin, with the put-call ratio standing at 0.83. Notably, $3,700 appears to be the most important level for bulls and bears. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Plunges 12% as Crypto Market Loses $1 Trillion
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 05:50
    XRP Plunges 12% as Crypto Market Loses $1 Trillion
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin is currently trading slightly above the $100,000 level while Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $3,920. 

    According to Greeks.live, market makers are currently in the process of repositioning their portfolios during the Christmas season when trading volumes tend to drop significantly. US equities could end up experiencing stronger volatility due to reduced liquidity. Traders are expecting sharper movies based on increasing implied volatility (IV). 

    Furthermore, the platform has noted that the influence of the U.S. stock market on crypto prices is becoming more pronounced. Hence, cryptocurrencies could also succumb to volatility in tandem with stocks. 

    Hence, many traders are using options as a tool for hedging against volatile price movies during this holiday season. 

    #Ethereum Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 13, 2024 - 7:26
    2025 Predicted to Be ‘Big Year’ for Bitcoin by Pantera Capital Founder
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 13, 2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) at $100,000: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Failed Miserably, Cardano (ADA) Ready to Dominate?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitvavo Again Largest EUR-Spot Exchange Worldwide
    Karrier One Launches Decentralized WiFi Hotspot Devices on Sui Network to Expand Global Connectivity
    Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    2025 Predicted to Be ‘Big Year’ for Bitcoin by Pantera Capital Founder
    $2.1 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Options About to Expire
    Bitcoin (BTC) at $100,000: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Failed Miserably, Cardano (ADA) Ready to Dominate?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD