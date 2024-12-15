Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Major XRP Metric Drops by 97%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Unfortunately, XRP's on-chain dynamic does not look so bullish
    Sun, 15/12/2024 - 13:15
    Major XRP Metric Drops by 97%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP's payment volume has drastically decreased, dropping by about 97% from its Dec. 2 peak of 3.7 billion XRP to much lower levels in recent days. The current sentiment and market dynamics surrounding XRP are called into question by this decline in transaction activity.

    Advertisement

    When these important indicators fall precipitously, it frequently indicates that the asset's recent bullish momentum is about to cool. The provided XRP price chart illustrates this slowdown with a descending triangle formation and a consolidation pattern. This raises doubts as investors determine whether XRP can continue on its current upward trajectory or if a reversal is imminent.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At the moment, the closest dynamic support is the 26 EMA, which XRP is consolidating above. Despite testing this EMA remains stable and stops substantial downside movement. With a target of $2.60 or above, a breakout above the descending channel might reignite bullish momentum. On the other hand, XRP may retest the $2.00 level if sellers take control and drive the price below the triangle's lower support. A breakdown at this stage would indicate additional weakness and might push the price to $1.37, the next significant support.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin May Hit $850,000, Former Thai Prime Minister Says
    Just 1.9 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: What's Really Happening?
    Dogecoin's Unusual Design Choice: DOGE Founder Breaks Silence
    Elon Musk Slams SEC, Ripple CEO Agrees

    Related
    Just 1.9 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: What's Really Happening?
    Sat, 12/14/2024 - 15:24
    Just 1.9 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: What's Really Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The following factors may be responsible for the precipitous drop in payment volume. Traders most likely took advantage of the sharp increase in XRP, which decreased on-chain transaction activity. With many assets consolidating or retracing after strong runs, the sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency markets is mixed. Speculation by investors rather than natural growth may have caused XRP's price spike, which in turn may have decreased utility-based transactions.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 15, 2024 - 13:00
    Shiba Inu Whales Make 2.79 Trillion SHIB Move: What's Next for Price?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 15, 2024 - 12:45
    Here's Why Solana (SOL) Performed So Poorly: Top Analyst Explains
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BlockBoost: Revolutionizing Crypto Investments with a Unique Web3 Crowdfunding Ecosystem
    Sui Partners with Ant Digital Technologies on its RWA Project
    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major XRP Metric Drops by 97%
    Shiba Inu Whales Make 2.79 Trillion SHIB Move: What's Next for Price?
    Here's Why Solana (SOL) Performed So Poorly: Top Analyst Explains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD