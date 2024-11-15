FreeBnk (FRBK) Allows Clients to Trade Crypto and Stocks in Single App: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Launched in early Q2, 2022, FreeBnk (FRBK) is a muli-purpose application for crypto and DeFi operations. Within a single interface, it offers crypto, stocks and RWA trading, as well as DeFi lending/borrowing tooling, crypto card and payments options.

Image by FreeBnk

FRBK, FreeBnk’s core native cryptocurrency, supercharges its tokenomic design and serves as a feature-rich utility token.

FreeBnk offers new-gen Web3 experience for cryptos and RWAs: Key takeaways

FreeBnk (FRBK) , an all-in-one crypto and DeFi application, attempts to make trading, liquidity management and payments in crypto more accessible than ever before.

FreeBnk (FRBK) is a one-stop mobile application for iOS- and Android-based smartphones that acts as a DeFi wallet, lending platform, RWA investing dashboard, payments processor and more.

Basically, FreeBnk (FRBK) offers cryptocurrency exchange services for over 1,200 coins and tokens, with fiat support for the “Buy Crypto” instrument.

FreeBnk (FRBK) DeFi stack includes lending/borrowing facilities for mainstream altcoins; locking liquidity brings customers up to 12% APY.

The platform’s RWA tooling allows users to trade cryptos, commodities and fractionalized real estate without leaving an application.

FreeBnk (FRBK) also offers crypto card solutions and native payments instruments for individuals and businesses.

FreeBnk core cryptocurrency FRBK fuels a number of in-platform utilities. It is available for purchasing on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Advertisement

What are crypto exchanges?

Cryptocurrency exchanges, or crypto exchanges, are services designed to facilitate the conversion between various cryptocurrencies. Unlike FX platforms and stock exchanges, crypto exchanges are used by traders to benefit from asset price swings in both directions.

On decentralized crypto exchanges, traders are solely responsible for their private keys while, on centralized exchanges, the platform controls the keys. The majority of modern crypto exchanges support integration with fiat currency paygates.

What are RWAs in crypto?

Tokenized real-world assets, or RWAs, in crypto is an umbrella term for blockchain-based tokens (altcoins) that somehow represent assets that physically exist outside the blockchain. For instance, tokens pegged to the prices of Gold, Silver, agricultural commodities, stocks and bonds are tokenized RWAs.

Tokenized fractions of real estate represent other use case for RWAs in crypto. Modern sophisticated systems even allow tokenization of digital content, copyright ownership or documents.

How to choose reliable trading platform for crypto and RWAs?

As the demand for crypto and RWA trading platforms is surging, the number of services with these instruments is growing day by day. Here are some basic tips to choose the right one:

All assets in a single app: Be sure that all assets you are interested in are available in one application to avoid liquidity fragmentation and unnecessary logistics fees. Security first: Double-check the security functions of your wallet or app (authorization, passwords, insurance funds, history of operations) to avoid being scammed. First understand, then trade: Choosing an app with a clear and understandable UX/UI is the key to getting started with crypto properly.

As such, choosing the best crypto and RWA trading service might be a challenging yet rewarding task, in particular for crypto newcomers.

Introducing FreeBnk, one-stop platform for crypto, stocks and RWA trading

FreeBnk (FRBK) , a 360° cryptocurrency application for DeFi and RWAs offers secure and intuitive trading of 1,200+ cryptos, investing and RWAs, and liquidity provision with 12% APY.

FreeBnk: Basics

First introduced in June 2022 as a cryptocurrency wallet with built-in exchange functions, FreeBnk (FRBK) evolved into a one-stop ecosystem that unified dozens of digital assets' experiences, including trading, lending and yield farming, as well as crypto payments and card solutions.

FreeBnk (FRBK) is well-known for its omni-chain liquidity ecosystem with over 300 sources, seamless experience for lending/borrowing crypto and opportunity to invest in fractionalized real estate as RWA tokens.

FreeBnk for crypto trading

For newcomers and pro traders, FreeBnk (FRBK) offers intuitive, fast and clear cryptocurrency trading functionality that supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and 1,200+ altcoins of various types. To ensure the best possible prices, FreeBnk (FRBK) sources liquidity from 300+ streams simultaneously, collaborating with both centralized and decentralized service providers.

Thanks to its “omni-chain” approach, FreeBnk (FRBK) allows trading on all mainstream blockchains with no bridging needed and zero gas fees.

FreeBnk for payments and crypto transfers

Besides B2C services, FreeBnk (FRBK) offers plug-and-play payment solutions for e-commerce firms interested in beginning to accept cryptocurrency payments. FreeBnk Pay provides an easy-access, low-fee online payment method beneficial to both customers and merchants.

Also, the platform offers a cheaper and faster overseas fiat money transfer service using the blockchain technology. It reduces the operational costs for cross-border transactions and makes the entire procedure frictionless and resource-optimized.

FreeBnk for RWA investing

The opportunity to invest in fractionalized tokenized real estate is a “killing feature” of FreeBnk (FRBK). Without leaving the application, FreeBnk (FRBK) users can choose an object to invest in with their crypto holdings.

Image by FreeBnk

Objects are sorted by type, ROI and yield, with helpful details to determine if each investment aligns with this or that investment strategy. On average, investors in FreeBnk (FRBK) get 12% in yearly rewards on their USDT holdings.

Besides that, FreeBnk (FRBK) allows you to invest in shares, stocks, commodities and so on. As such, FreeBnk (FRBK) is one of the most advanced RWA trading platforms for newbies.

FreeBnk for lending and borrowing crypto

As a cutting-edge DeFi service, FreeBnk (FRBK) offers a seamless and adjustable lending and borrowing dashboard. FreeBnk (FRBK) investors can inject liquidity or borrow crypto against stablecoins.

FreeBnk services are insured up to $30 million on any cyber and phishing attacks, including $10,000 individual customer portfolio insurance. Its inheritance plan also gives portfolio access to family and friends.

What is FRBK, core native crypto of FreeBnk ecosystem?

Issued on BNB Smart Chain, FreeBnk’s native token FRBK is an economic backbone of its ecosystem and a key instrument of its rewards and utilities. A whopping share of 45.7% of the FRBK net supply is allocated to rewards and liquidity budgets.

Image by FreeBnk

FRBK is available on major centralized exchanges Gate.io, MEXC Global, BitMart and WhiteBIT, as well as on PancakeSwap, the largest BSC-based DEX.

Wrapping up: What is special about FreeBnk and its FRBK token?

FreeBnk (FRBK) is a one-stop crypto exchange and RWA trading ecosystem. It allows newcomers and pros to trade cryptos, provide liquidity for yield farming and invest in tokenized fractions of real estate.

BSC-based token FRBK is the platform’s core crypto available on CEXes and PancakeSwap DEX.