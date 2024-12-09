Advertisement
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for December 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can decline of DOGE and SHIB last?
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 15:26
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started with a market correction, as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 4.8% over the last 24 hours.

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.48. If the daily bar closes near its low, the drop may continue to the $0.40 zone already this week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.4402 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 6.36%.

    From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE. The rate is declining after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.00003335. 

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the correction may lead to the test of the $0.000028 area soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00003030 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

