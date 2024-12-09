DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for December 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with a market correction, as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 4.8% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.48. If the daily bar closes near its low, the drop may continue to the $0.40 zone already this week.

DOGE is trading at $0.4402 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 6.36%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE. The rate is declining after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.00003335.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the correction may lead to the test of the $0.000028 area soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003030 at press time.