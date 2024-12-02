Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Will XRP dethrone Tesla? $24 XRP price prediction by Peter Brandt sparks unexpected question
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 10:12
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP's price performance has been a key topic of discussion on the crypto market for many weeks. The price of the popular cryptocurrency has already surpassed $2.50 with the start of the new month; its gain since November is 368%, and its market capitalization has reached a staggering $137 billion. Few would believe it a month ago, but right now XRP is once again a top three digital asset by this metric, behind only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and ahead of Solana (SOL) and the most popular stablecoin, USDT by Tether.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Community Praised by Raoul Pal: 'You Were Right, I Was Wrong'
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 07:56
    XRP Community Praised by Raoul Pal: 'You Were Right, I Was Wrong'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Many participants in the crypto market were completely surprised by such a result, and even more were forced to reconsider their views; now, the media space is full of various predictions of where the price of XRP may end up, given that the all-time high set in 2018 is less than $1, and the market capitalization is already at historic highs.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    ‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge
    XRP Community Praised by Raoul Pal: 'You Were Right, I Was Wrong'
    Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency

    XRP to $24

    Peter Brandt, who is considered a trading legend and has been active on the financial markets for almost 50 years, was not left out. Earlier, Brandt expressed skepticism about XRP, but his new price outlook for the popular cryptocurrency looks incredibly positive. 

    Thus, the expert trader has published a price chart of XRP, on which he depicted his vision, in particular noting how the price of the token broke through the dynamic resistance at the level of around $0.92 and then rushed upward. Looking at Brandt's chart, we can assume that the trader expects that this breakout could result in the price of XRP rising as high as $24 per token.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 05:53
    Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This seems unrealistic considering that XRP would then have a market capitalization of nearly $1.37 trillion. This would make XRP the eighth largest company in the world, pushing Tesla out of the global rankings. Is this possible?

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 9:42
    ‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 9:38
    XRP: Mind-Blowing $3.69 Billion Puts It Above SOL
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudzy Introduces Privacy-Focused VPS Hosting with Cryptocurrency Payment Options
    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    ‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge
    XRP: Mind-Blowing $3.69 Billion Puts It Above SOL
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD