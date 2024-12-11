Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market remains green today, according to CoinStats.

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 8%.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local resistance level of $1.0961. As part of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA keeps accumulating energy for a further move. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $1.00-$1.10 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

On the weekly chart, the price is far from the main levels. In this regard, one should pay attention to the nearest vital zone of $1.00.

If the candle closes above it, one may witness consolidation in the range of $1.00-$1.30 until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $1.0749 at press time.