    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 11

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of Cardano (ADA) get back to its local peaks soon?
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 14:33
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market remains green today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 8%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have set a local resistance level of $1.0961. As part of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA keeps accumulating energy for a further move. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $1.00-$1.10 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the price is far from the main levels. In this regard, one should pay attention to the nearest vital zone of $1.00.

    If the candle closes above it, one may witness consolidation in the range of $1.00-$1.30 until the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $1.0749 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

