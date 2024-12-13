Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to Continue Outperforming Other Cryptos, McGlone Predicts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin has outperformed Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index this year
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 16:23
    Bitcoin to Continue Outperforming Other Cryptos, McGlone Predicts
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, has predicted that Bitcoin will keep outperforming most other cryptocurrencies.

    Advertisement

    "The key fact is I think it's going to continue to outperform most other cryptos, particularly the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index," he said.

    The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is up 91.67% on a year-to-date basis, recently reaching a new all-time peak of 3,771.37. The index, which was launched back in May 2018, is supposed to measure the performance of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. It includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin, Chainlink and several other prominent altcoins.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Joins AI Hype Train With $100 Million Investment
    13 Million RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Ripple’s Fresh Minting: Details
    2025 Predicted to Be 'Big Year' for Bitcoin by Pantera Capital Founder
    $2.1 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Options About to Expire

    Related
    2025 Predicted to Be 'Big Year' for Bitcoin by Pantera Capital Founder
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 07:26
    2025 Predicted to Be 'Big Year' for Bitcoin by Pantera Capital Founder
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    This diverse basket of cryptocurrencies has substantially underperformed Bitcoin this year. The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization is up 138% on a daily basis, currently changing hands at $100,787.

    In response to a question about whether or not Bitcoin has already reached the top of the currency cycle, the esteemed analyst joked that picking tops is "a good way to lose your hair."

    McGlone did not realize that the leading cryptocurrency could move up by another 30% or 40%. However, in order to double in value next year, U.S. stocks would also need to go up by roughly 30%, according to McGlone.

    "On a 100-day basis, the Bitcoin to S&P 500 correction is about 0.50. It's the highest in this history," he noted. 

    He has warned that crypto tends to go down by much more than expected during significant corrections. 

    McGlone has also opined that Bitcoin is in its early days of becoming a global digital collateral.

    For now, Bitcoin remains among the most risky assets, but McGlobe predicts that it will start trading like gold and bonds in the future.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 13, 2024 - 16:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 13
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Dec 13, 2024 - 16:06
    XRP Breakout Might Happen in Two Days, MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin Miners' Revenue Hit $71 Billion in Epic Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Bitvavo Again Largest EUR-Spot Exchange Worldwide
    Karrier One Launches Decentralized WiFi Hotspot Devices on Sui Network to Expand Global Connectivity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin to Continue Outperforming Other Cryptos, McGlone Predicts
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 13
    XRP Breakout Might Happen in Two Days, MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin Miners' Revenue Hit $71 Billion in Epic Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD