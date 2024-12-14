XRP Price Prediction for December 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have become more active today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 0.1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local support of $2.3648. If a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.35 area and below.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is in the middle of the wide channel. The volume has declined, which means neither side is ready for a sharp move.

All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $2.30-$2.50 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $2.1743 level. If it happens far from it, bulls may seize the initiative again.

XRP is trading at $2.4064 at press time.