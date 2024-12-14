Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 14

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect increased volatility from XRP?
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 15:40
    XRP Price Prediction for December 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers have become more active today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has fallen by 0.1% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local support of $2.3648. If a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.35 area and below.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is in the middle of the wide channel. The volume has declined, which means neither side is ready for a sharp move.

    All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $2.30-$2.50 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $2.1743 level. If it happens far from it, bulls may seize the initiative again.

    XRP is trading at $2.4064 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

