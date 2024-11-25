SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend's correction might have finished, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has gone up by 0.56% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is closer to the resistance than to the support. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $259.80 level, followed by its breakout to the $270 area.

SOL is trading at $251.35 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is more of a gainer than SOL, rising by 2.05%.

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB is neither bearish nor bullish, even though it is not far from the resistance. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of its peak.

If it happens near $675, there is a possibility to witness a blast to the vital zone of $700.

BNB is trading at $662.60 at press time.