    Original U.Today article

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 25

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Do Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) have energy for ongoing upward move?
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 14:34
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend's correction might have finished, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has gone up by 0.56% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is closer to the resistance than to the support. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $259.80 level, followed by its breakout to the $270 area.

    SOL is trading at $251.35 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is more of a gainer than SOL, rising by 2.05%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of BNB is neither bearish nor bullish, even though it is not far from the resistance. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of its peak.

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 24
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 15:10
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens near $675, there is a possibility to witness a blast to the vital zone of $700.

    BNB is trading at $662.60 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 14:10
    Stellar (XLM), Polkadot (DOT) Behind $100,000 BTC Party Delay? Santiment Answers
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 13:59
    XRP Shows Signs of Rally's End: 3 Reasons Why
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    WOW Summit Bangkok 2024: A Recap of the Most Large-Scale Event of the Year
    MEXC Raises the Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted to 12,000,000 USDT!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 25
    Stellar (XLM), Polkadot (DOT) Behind $100,000 BTC Party Delay? Santiment Answers
    XRP Shows Signs of Rally's End: 3 Reasons Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD