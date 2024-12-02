Advertisement
    DWF Labs Launches $20 Million Meme Coin Fund: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    DWF Labs, major Web3 marketmaker and VC firm, expands its bet on meme coin segment
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 16:13
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    DWF Labs, a top-tier marketmaker and VC firm, announced the launch of a $20 milliom fund focused on meme coins across various programmable blockchains. The new chain-agnostic fund aims to champion creativity and community-driven innovations in the digital asset space.

    $20 million Meme Fund launched by DWF Labs marketmaker

    DWF Labs, one of the leading Web3 investors and market making entities, officially unveiled the $20 million Meme Fund, a massive initiative focused on investing in innovative crypto meme coin projects across various blockchain ecosystems.

    DWF Labs has a long track of supporting meme projects and has worked with top-performing meme coins like Floki, Turbo, Simon’s Cat, Neiro Ethereum and First Neiro on Ethereum. 

    Most recently, DWF Labs announced its partnership with Barsik and NikolAI, two novel meme cryptocurrencies. The latter now sits among numerous meme coins in DWF Labs’ portfolio that have secured Binance listings. 

    Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, is certain that working with meme coins remains among DWF Labs' top priorities in this bull cycle:

    Memecoins are a powerful cultural force within the crypto landscape, often uniting communities around shared humour and creativity. The Meme Fund is our way of supporting this vibrant sector and enabling developers and communities to turn their ideas into impactful projects.

    The new funding program is set to provide financial resources and strategic support to meme coin projects that exhibit strong community engagement, unique value propositions and the potential to achieve global recognition.

    Application campaign for meme coin teams is active

    By adopting a chain-agnostic approach, the fund will empower meme coin creators regardless of their choice of blockchain, encouraging interoperability and inclusivity.

    This initiative reflects DWF Labs’ ongoing commitment to fostering innovation within the Web3 ecosystem. With this fund, the company continues to cement its position as a leader in identifying and nurturing transformative blockchain initiatives.

    The Meme Fund is now open to applications from promising meme coin projects seeking investment and strategic guidance. Interested projects can submit their proposals via the DWF Labs website.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

