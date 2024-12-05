SHIB Price Prediction for December 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market remains green; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 7.22% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is coming back to the local resistance of $0.00003263.

If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.000033-$0.000034 zone.

Image by TradingView

A bullish picture can also be seen on the daily time frame. If the bar closes around the current prices or above, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the $0.000035 area by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the $0.00003285 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark, one may witness a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000040 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003195 at press time.