    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 5

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm growth of SHIB started by now?
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 14:57
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 5
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market remains green; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 7.22% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is coming back to the local resistance of $0.00003263.

    If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.000033-$0.000034 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A bullish picture can also be seen on the daily time frame. If the bar closes around the current prices or above, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the $0.000035 area by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the $0.00003285 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark, one may witness a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000040 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00003195 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

