Elon Musk Strikes PEPE Community With Unexpected Hot Tweet

Tech billionaire and innovator Elon Musk, who is known for his love for memes, has published a post on his account on the X social media platform that he owns. This post featured a popular internet meme, Pepe the Frog, which last year inspired the creation of the PEPE meme cryptocurrency.

The community, including many PEPE enthusiasts, enthusiastically reacted to his post. This is not the first Pepe the Frog-related post published by the tech magnate this week. One of them even caused the aforementioned meme coin to surge by more than 14% at the start of the week.

Musk's PEPE tweet triggers community

Elon Musk published a post about the way X users take in information and news published on this social media giant.

While “normal people,” the meme published by Musk says, understand that two multiplied by two equals four, other people demand: “Source?” as one of the many ways to deny the news or data that is assumed to be trustworthy. “Normal people” in that post were depicted using a Pepe image.

Many X users responded to that tweet with PEPE memes, supporting Musk’s assumption. In light of the recent U.S. presidential election and Musk actively supporting the newly elected political leader, X and its owner came under fire from the opposite side, the political left, which lost the presidential election in November.

Musk publishes multiple PEPE memes this week

Before November and now, Musk has been claiming that his X platform has become the only trustworthy source of news, while mainstream media were controlled by left-leaning political forces.

Grok is BasedGPT https://t.co/DmJx2sOifS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

As for Musk’s earlier PEPE posts this week, on Monday he retweeted an image of Pepe the Frog in an image of an ancient Roman general standing in the Coliseum. That tweet was called "Kekius Maximus," with a clear reference to the "Gladiator" and "Gladiator 2" movies directed by Ridley Scott and released in 2000 and 2024. That publication coincided with the meme coin PEPE surging by roughly 14%.

Apparently, that image was generated with the help of the upgraded Grok chatbot. Later this week, Musk posted a few other Pepe the Frog images generated by Grok and designed by his startup, xAI.