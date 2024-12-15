Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 15

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect further upward move from SHIB?
    Sun, 15/12/2024 - 10:15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction continues on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 3.34% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.00002707. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000028 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is about to close far from the nearest level of $0.00002683. However, buyers do not have enough energy to grow yet.

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000027-$0.00002850 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure. If it happens far from $0.000024 and above $0.00002659, there is a possibility of a bounce back to the $0.000030 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002745 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

