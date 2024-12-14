DOGE Price Prediction for December 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have sized the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.34% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE might have set a local support level of $0.3934. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels.

However, if the candle closes near its low, the decline may continue to the $0.38 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.3650 level. If it happens near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a test of the $0.35 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.3983 at press time.