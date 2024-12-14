Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for December 14

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bounce back from DOGE soon?
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 14:20
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears have sized the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.34% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of DOGE might have set a local support level of $0.3934. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 13
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 16:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the candle closes near its low, the decline may continue to the $0.38 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.3650 level. If it happens near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a test of the $0.35 zone.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3983 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 14, 2024 - 13:46
    What's Next for Bitcoin? On-Chain Data Signals What's Coming
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 14, 2024 - 13:07
    Major Twist in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Can Trigger Price Surge
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BlockBoost: Revolutionizing Crypto Investments with a Unique Web3 Crowdfunding Ecosystem
    Sui Partners with Ant Digital Technologies on its RWA Project
    Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for December 14
    What's Next for Bitcoin? On-Chain Data Signals What's Coming
    Major Twist in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Can Trigger Price Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD