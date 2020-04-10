TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020

U.Today Original Article

Here’s a guide to crypto wallets you should read first to find your ‘perfect match’ for a Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto wallet



A cryptocurrency wallet refers to a tool created to store, manage and transfer crypto token funds. Which style of crypto wallet serves you best?

Cryptocurrency wallet explained

Firstly, the best crypto wallet has very little in common with wallets, in the traditional sense: no assets are kept directly inside the Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, neither in their classic form nor as binary code.

What is a crypto wallet

A cryptocurrency wallet (crypto wallet, Bitcoin (BTC) wallet) represents a special class of computational frameworks or physical device able to authorize blockchain-based transactions. In a nutshell, it may send, receive, and operate the digital assets. The best crypto wallet reliably secures keypairs to protect crypto investments.

How to get a crypto wallet

People obtain software crypto wallets by activating an account (web client, cloud storage) or through the installation of the crypto wallet software on a desktop or portable computer. Also, the best crypto wallet could be developed manually, but this requires professional skills in Python coding.

Holders also create ‘Hard’ wallets by setting up a digital gadget (hardware) and printing a keypair on paper or by engraving it on a metal plate.

How to transfer crypto to my crypto wallet

When a crypto wallet is active, the user has its public key. The blockchain uses this to identify the unique address of the token holder. Everyone who has a public key can authorize a crypto remittance to a certain address with the sum and the name of the token required. The confidentiality of the private key is of crucial importance, the unveiling of which would put the users’ riches at risk.

What is a hardware crypto wallet

Hardware crypto wallets constitute a high-end class of electronic gadgets that consist of a core processor, touchpad and display. It defends the integrity of keypairs and authorizes blockchain transactions. This gadget needs a USB or Bluetooth connection to your computer in order to process operations.

What is a software crypto wallet

A software crypto wallet refers to a computational environment utilized to operate your tokens. Typically, it represents an in-browser cloud interface or downloadable program. The most secure crypto wallet develops the keypair and allows the token holder to store it in extreme confidentiality. Typically, the best crypto wallet in this class allows traders to conduct multi-chain token conversion.

Hardware vs Software crypto wallet comparison

Hardware crypto wallet Software crypto wallet What is it? Portable gadget Computer program Is it secure? Extremely secure May vary from low to very high How much does it cost? Starts at $49 Typically, you can download one free of charge Is it too sophisticated for non-CS users? No Some software wallets have very sophisticated UX/UI Mostly, it's designed for...? Hodlers with low diversity in their portfolio and a big sum of savings Daily and weekly traders with a well-diversified portfolio and a medium amount of savings

Best Software Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2020

The best software cryptocurrency wallets have intuitive UI/UX, a high level of security and powerful functionality.

Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com cross-chain wallet is a veteran of this market as it was proudly presented in 2011. As of today, it has been downloaded 47 million times. This giant operates $200 billion in USD equivalent. It gained popularity as a Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, but the communities of Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) can also enjoy its functionality. Also, it has block explorers for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.

Image by Blockchain.com

Coinbase.com

Coinbase is the second mogul of our industry. It was established in 2012 in the U.S. by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam. It pioneered the sphere of direct credit card deposits. Now it supports the crypto king as well as altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Eos (EOS), Tezos (XTZ) and its native stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Furthermore, it delivers processing services to corporate entities.

Image by Coinbase

Opera

Opera portable computer crypto wallet is a pioneering native browser app for iOS and Android devices. The flagship currency, Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum-fam ERC tokens are in its toolkit. This solution allows Opera to support online payouts in cryptocurrency, to browse Ether-based dApps and to send money between wallets.

Image by Opera

Vexel

The Vexel team delivers a one-stop-shop ecosystem for crypto remittances fueled by fiat gateway. Besides the flagship coin, Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dash (DASH) and Litecoin (LTC) are welcome. Visa and Mastercard transfers are supported with reasonable fees (1.2%). Users can operate their funds through both mobile and web apps as well as with a Telegram bot. Unique ‘Vexels’ (anonymous cryptocurrency vouchers) allow merchants to build a ‘Blockchain-as-a-Service’-powered payment system for their B2B and B2C entities.

Image by Vexel

Prizm

Try Prizm, a one-size-fits-all multi-blockchain software wallet with a web client, crypto wallet app for Apple, Windows and Android OS. Prizm processes the flagship currency and nine major altcoins including its native PRIZM (PZM). Prizm wallet is characterized by an attractive interface: it allows users to launch numerous accounts in a single click, to generate a remittance QR-code. The Prizm team created a cutting-edge security toolkit: Face ID, Touch ID, seed phrases.

Image by Prizm

Guarda Wallet

Guarda Wallet is one of the most secure crypto wallets: 45 high-demand protocols and tons of tokens are on board. It works as a multi-platform crypto wallet app and Google Chrome plug-in. A full range of operations with the orange coin, Ethereum (ETH), Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC) and many other types of assets are on Guarda Wallet's services. Guarda Wallet integrates the Ledger hardware wallet (see below - U.Today) and pioneered multi-sig authorization of Bitcoin (BTC) transactions.

Image by Guarda

Best Software Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2020 Compared

Wallet Date Launched Interfaces Custodial / non-custodial Killer feature Blockchain.com 2011 Web client, mobile crypto wallet. Custodial Native BTC and ETH blockchain explorers Coinbase.com 2012 Web client, mobile crypto wallet Custodial Operations for corporate clients Opera 2018 Browser wallet Custodial First browser with a built-in wallet Vexel 2019 Web client, mobile crypto wallet, Telegram bot, desktop apps Non-custodial Telegram bot, anonymous crypto vouchers Prizm 2017 Web client, mobile crypto wallet, desktop apps Non-custodial Paramining passive income program Guarda Wallet 2017 Web client, mobile crypto wallet, desktop apps Non-custodial Multi-signature authorization of BTC transactions

Best Hardware Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2020

The best hardware crypto wallets ensure the most secure crypto wallet safety for meaningful crypto savings. If this class of electronic instruments seems attractive for your strategy, look through our detailed guide on hardware wallets.

Ledger Nano X

Ledger Nano X is a high-end gadget with 100+ applications on-boarded that accesses a wide range of currencies. One of the most secure crypto wallets in this market, Ledger Nano X supports 1250+ ERC-20 tokens and all of the behemoths you may need - ‘digital gold’, the second blockchain, XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), as well as Stellar Lumens (XLM) and EOS.

Image by Ledger ​​​​

Trezor Model T

Trezor Model T was announced by Satoshi Labs in 2018. Equipped with a high-res color touchscreen display, its interface is strikingly different from all competitors. This device is the perfect storage for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP, Monero (XMR) and Cardano (ADA).

Image by Trezor

Trezor ONE

Trezor ONE crypto hardware wallet represents the initial stage of Trezor devices announced six years ago. Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and a plethora of Ethereum-based ERC-20 altcoins can be easily accessed by its users.

Image by Trezor

Ledger Nano S

Ledger Nano S crypto hardware wallet tracks its history back to June 2016. Ledger Nano S works with Bitcoin (BTC) and all of the most-demanded altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH). It merges the performance of 3 - 7 applications to process the assets of top-demanded blockchains simultaneously.

Image by Ledger​​

Simply put, the best hardware cryptocurrency wallets are those from the industry leaders, Ledger and Trezor. Ledger Nano X and Trezor Model T are first-choice tools for the ‘old hands’ while their smaller brothers, Ledger Nano S and Trezor ONE offer more common solutions for the average Joe.

Top 20 cryptocurrency and Bitcoin wallets in 2020

Blockchain.com is an ‘old but gold’ wallet for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It powered native explorers for the first two blockchains. Coinbase.com was the first in the sector to enable crypto purchasing via credit cards. Also, The services work with corporate entities. Opera is a unique built-in browser-based wallet. It also supports dApp surfing with ERC-type tokens. Vexel is a multi-task wallet and crypto conversion ecosystem operated through a Telegram bot and issues anonymous crypto vouchers. Prizm produces a high-performance multi-currency wallet built around native PZM digital assets. It has an unmatched approach to security and a user-friendly interface. Guarda Wallet is a non-custodial product designed for 45+ protocols and tokens. Besides that, TRX staking and BTT rewards are implemented. Ledger Nano X is a Bluetooth-operated hardware Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto wallet. It can process dozens of blockchain applications and conduct transactions of all major coins. Trezor Model T is a cutting-edge crypto hardware wallet by Satoshi Labs with a high-quality LED touchscreen that supports all of the crypto behemoths including XRP, Monero (XMR) and Cardano (ADA). Trezor ONE is a first-gen hardware wallet powered by a reliable processor, Cortex M3. As its UI is intuitive, it perfectly suits newbies. Ledger Nano S can operate between 3 to 7 of the most demanded protocols (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH)). Atomic Wallet is a multi-currency wallet, decentralized and anonymous. It also acts as a staking environment with passive income offers for holders of PoS-based altcoins. BRD is a simple Bitcoin (BTC) mobile crypto wallet. BRD utilizes every device's built-in hardware encryption to keep users’ funds safe. Crypterium crypto wallet app solves the issues of mainstream adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) transactions as it uses SMS for blockchain remittances. Enjin is an ecosystem powered by Enjin Coin (ENJ), an Ethereum-based protocol for seamless cross-chain interactions. Exodus wallet is a high-tech project, oriented for privacy geeks. With the Exodus mobile crypto wallet, Face or Touch ID conveniently secure all assets. Lumi Wallet is a multi-currency crypto software wallet with built-in exchange options. Some altcoins can be bought directly into Lumi Wallet, e.g. MKR, USDC, OMG, ARN, etc. Luno Bitcoin (BTC) software wallet was launched in 2013 by a South African company. Recently, it enabled multi-signature authorization for some types of tokens. Lykke crypto software wallet enables interoperability between credit cards, wire transfers and digital assets in a decentralized manner. Takamaka performance is powered by a native blockchain and has development tools for Java devs to build dApps atop it. YouHodler is a built-in Bitcoin (BTC) wallet of a multi-currency staking and lending ecosystem.

