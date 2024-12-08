Advertisement
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price performance of popular cryptocurrency prompts expert trader for 'absurd' comment as another round of XRP surge in cards
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 12:09
    'Absurd': Top Trader Thinks XRP Prepares for Round 2
    Currently the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP remains one of the headliners of the market, with its price action bringing the attention of both enthusiasts and those who have long been skeptical of the popular coin.

    As one of the old-timers of the digital asset space, XRP has recently experienced probably the most prosperous period of its lifetime, with the price of the cryptocurrency trading at around $2.5 per coin, just 33.3% below its previous all-time high set in January 2018.

    It may seem absurd, but just a month ago, the price of the token was five times lower and its market cap was around $30 billion. Fast forward to today, and XRP is a $143 billion asset and in this metric yields only to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, these achievements, whatever the reasons behind this growth, may not be final. Such a suggestion has been made by an expert trader known in the crypto space under the nickname "DonAlt," who has been commenting on the XRP price action all the way through the recent pump.

    Round 2?

    As DonAlt reveals in a recent X post, XRP may be preparing for a round 2, which means that another leg of growth is possible for the popular cryptocurrency. And this is also "absurd," as the trader reports, considering that XRP has already surged more than 470% in recent weeks.

    Where can the new round take XRP's valuation, if it indeed happens? As the details fall into puzzle, the speculation is open, with some market participants already suggesting the flipping of not only the major altcoin, Ethereum, but eventually Bitcoin itself.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

