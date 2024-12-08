'Absurd': Top Trader Thinks XRP Prepares for Round 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Currently the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP remains one of the headliners of the market, with its price action bringing the attention of both enthusiasts and those who have long been skeptical of the popular coin.

As one of the old-timers of the digital asset space, XRP has recently experienced probably the most prosperous period of its lifetime, with the price of the cryptocurrency trading at around $2.5 per coin, just 33.3% below its previous all-time high set in January 2018.

It may seem absurd, but just a month ago, the price of the token was five times lower and its market cap was around $30 billion. Fast forward to today, and XRP is a $143 billion asset and in this metric yields only to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, these achievements, whatever the reasons behind this growth, may not be final. Such a suggestion has been made by an expert trader known in the crypto space under the nickname "DonAlt," who has been commenting on the XRP price action all the way through the recent pump.

Round 2?

As DonAlt reveals in a recent X post, XRP may be preparing for a round 2, which means that another leg of growth is possible for the popular cryptocurrency. And this is also "absurd," as the trader reports, considering that XRP has already surged more than 470% in recent weeks.

XRP looks like it wants to go for round two

Absurd — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) December 7, 2024

Where can the new round take XRP's valuation, if it indeed happens? As the details fall into puzzle, the speculation is open, with some market participants already suggesting the flipping of not only the major altcoin, Ethereum, but eventually Bitcoin itself.