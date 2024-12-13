Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is turning back to red, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.41% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $3,874. If the daily bar closes near the resistance, one can expect ongoing growth to the $3,980-$4,000 area over the weekend.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is going up. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest vital zone of $4,000.

If its breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the resistance of $4,087 soon.

Image by TradingView

A bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around the $4,093 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $4,400 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $3,944 at press time.