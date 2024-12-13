Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has local drop of Ethereum (ETH) finished yet?
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 16:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is turning back to red, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.41% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $3,874. If the daily bar closes near the resistance, one can expect ongoing growth to the $3,980-$4,000 area over the weekend.

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is going up. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest vital zone of $4,000. 

    If its breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the resistance of $4,087 soon.

    A bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around the $4,093 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $4,400 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,944 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

