    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Triggers Community With 'Father of All Memecoins' Post

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano founder fuels meme coin speculations on X in new post
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 11:10
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Triggers Community With 'Father of All Memecoins' Post
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA), has stirred the social media space and community members with an intriguing post. Taking to X, where he has over 1 million followers, Hoskinson updated the community of a meme coin "ace" up his sleeves.

    Hoskinson's mysterious pet sparks speculation

    According to the Hoskinson post, he could trigger the next big meme coin revolution if he wanted to, as he has the right animal that could spark global interest. Hoskinson explained that this animal, possibly a pet, possessed all the adorable features that drive a meme coin.

    "I own an animal so memeable and picturesque that he can never be photographed for he would become the father of all memecoins," he posted.

    Hoskinson’s post suggests that he prevented the pet from being photographed due to its unique, charismatic and visually appealing looks. In the world of cryptocurrency, such qualities play a significant role in the popularity of a meme token.

    It could mean that Hoskinson does not want the picture of his animal going public and someone else making a meme out of it to drive the next big token. This position is not without precedent, as U.Today reported how a picture of Hoskinson’s pig quickly inspired the creation of a new meme coin, NIKE, earlier this year.

    Is Hoskinson's Cardano planning to launch new meme coin?

    Some meme enthusiasts have opined that Hoskinson might be saving the picture to create a meme coin personally. The post might be a subtle hint from the Cardano creator on his next big project.

    Hoskinson’s words, "The father of all memecoins," suggest that if the animal’s image were released, it could inspire a major Dogecoin or Shiba Inu rival.

    Dogecoin, the "first meme coin," was inspired by meme culture. Since its launch, other meme coins have relied on memeable animals and objects to drive public sentiment. Other successful projects include frog-themed Pepe and Dogwifhat, among many others.

    Observers say this might be Hoskinson’s way of triggering anticipation for a new project that will give Solana memes a run for their money. This could potentially help Cardano’s price appreciate faster in the crypto market.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
