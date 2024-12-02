SOL and DOGE Price Prediction for December 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are more active than bulls on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 4.87% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL has touched the $221.80 level.

If the bar closes near it and with no long wick, the decline may lead to the test of the $200-$210 range soon.

SOL is trading at $225.13 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is not an exception to the rule, falling by 1.25%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of DOGE is trading near the $0.4385 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.50 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.4250 at press time.