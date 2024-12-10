Advertisement
    Elon Musk Stuns PEPE Army With Gladiator Movie Post, Coin up 14%

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk has inspired PEPE community's excitement and coin's growth with his recent tweet
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 12:57
    Elon Musk Stuns PEPE Army With Gladiator Movie Post, Coin up 14%
    Tech billionaire and founder and CEO of multiple innovative companies Elon Musk has published a meme tweet that triggered a wave of heated responses from the community of Pepe Coin (PEPE). The coin’s price reacted, displaying significant growth.

    Musk’s X post also contains a reference to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II movie, which was released in movie theaters around the world in November.

    PEPE price reacts to Musk’s tweet, jumping 14%

    The successful tech entrepreneur and centibillionaire retweeted a post from X user @alx (with more than 875,000 followers on the X platform), which shows Pepe the Frog standing in the Coliseum arena dressed like a Roman general and wearing a laurel wreath on his head. The post calls the image “Kekius Maximus."

    Elon Musk supplied his retweet with his own message, “Amazing,” followed by a star-struck emoji. The community responded with amazed and supportive comments regarding Musk’s recent appointment to head the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, which the Tesla and X boss likes to abbreviate to D.O.G.E., which pleases himself and the Dogecoin community.

    Several AI-generated pictures in the comments show Musk as a Roman general, referring to the Gladiator movies, trying to fight for what is right. Several PEPE enthusiasts published AI-made pictures of PEPE the Frog. In one of them, PEPE is carrying a sink into the Twitter headquarters, saying “Let that sink in” and referring to Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of this popular social media platform.

    PEPE’s price reacted to Musk’s mention of the meme by jumping roughly 14% over the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, PEPE is changing hands at $0.00002459 after a small downward rebound.

    Whale scoops up 326.3 billion PEPE

    Earlier today, an anonymous whale got the market’s attention by purchasing massive amounts of meme cryptocurrencies – SHIB, PEPE and NEIRO.

    The whale acquired 144.5 billion SHIB, 326.5 billion PEPE and 550.1 million NEIRO coins within one hour using nine different cryptocurrency wallets, having paid 12.8 million DAI stablecoins for those meme coin batches.

    Earlier this year, in the spring, this whale made almost $9 million by selling his SHIB coins (533.6 billion of them), now stocking up on SHIB once again.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

