Ripple CEO Issues New Statement as XRP Starts Approaching $3

The XRP cryptocurrency recently hit yet another multi-year high of $2.79, according to CoinGecko data.

Advertisement

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has succinctly commented on the breathtaking rally in a recent social media post, wishing the community good morning.

Earlier, Garlinghouse also commented that Gensler's departure would make "all the boats rise."

Advertisement

Sonala co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently opined that Ripple's win against the SEC was "the fatal wound" in the SEC's "lawfare" against crypto.

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, also pinned the blame on Gensler, arguing that crypto prices were "artificially suppressed" by the SEC.

XRP would constantly remain among the top five biggest tokens by market capitalization. However, it was on the cusp of leaving the top 10 after Ripple got sued by the SEC.

The controversial token is not just 20% away from surpassing its longstanding all-time high that was reached as many as seven years ago.

According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant, XRP's whale activity recently reached yet another all-time high.

Meanwhile, the XRP community has seemingly succumbed to full-blown euphoria, with some r/Ripple members unironically speculating about whether or not the token could possibly reach $100.

These are some telltale signs of market exuberance that could be seen during the peak of the 2017 bull market. In early 2018, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen became one of the world's richest people after the price of the token surged above $3. However, XRP ended up losing the vast majority of its value during the 2018 bear market.