Cardano Foundation Addresses X Account Hack, Here's What Happened

In a recent tweet, the Cardano Foundation stated that it had reestablished control of its official X (previously Twitter) account following an unauthorized access incident.

In a statement shared via X, the Cardano Foundation addressed the matter and reassured its community about the steps being taken to mitigate future risks. The foundation also confirmed that normal posting will now resume.

Following the unauthorized access on our official X channel, the Cardano Foundation is pleased to confirm that we have now re-established control. Normal posting will now resume.



The Cardano Foundation’s X account was compromised by a malicious actor on Dec. 8. The hacker promoted a fake "ADAsol" token and falsely claimed that the Cardano Foundation would stop supporting ADA. The hacker also circulated a fake SEC lawsuit notice.

The unauthorized access occurred between Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. CET and Dec. 12 at 5:00 p.m. CET. During this time, the account was used to post unfounded content that did not reflect the views or endorsements of the Cardano Foundation.

In a swift response to the incident, the Cardano community issued an urgent alert informing others that the Cardano Foundation account had been compromised and there was no SEC lawsuit, no token burn and no "ADASol" bridge. Also, they were informed that Cardano Foundation team members will never DM them to ask for anything.

The Cardano Foundation team also moved quickly to remove the scam posts. The ADAsol scam post and the subsequent notice regarding a potential SEC lawsuit were removed as they worked to restore the compromised account.

Comprehensive investigation underway

The Cardano Foundation assured the Cardano community that none of its other systems were affected by this incident.

The Cardano Foundation expressed its gratitude to those who quickly alerted them to the issue. Special thanks were extended to the Cardano community and the broader network of contacts and peers for their invaluable support during this challenging time.

As indicated in the tweet, a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to identify the attacker(s), determine the root cause of the breach and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

As normal activity on X resumes, the Cardano Foundation, a not-for-profit Swiss organization, remains committed to its mission of driving the adoption of Cardano and empowering the Cardano ecosystem.