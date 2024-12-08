Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are becoming more powerful at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 0.40% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 12.69%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is closer to the resistance level than to the support.

If a breakout of the upper line happens, the growth may continue to the $1.22-$1.23 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the daily time frame. If the rate reaches the resistance of $1.2424 and the bar closes around it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.30 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $1.1542 level. If the candle closes above, bulls remain more powerful than bears.

ADA is trading at $1.2109 at press time.