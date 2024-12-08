Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 8

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Cardano (ADA) accumulated enough strength for ongoing upward move?
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 15:15
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 8
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are becoming more powerful at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 0.40% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 12.69%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is closer to the resistance level than to the support.

    If a breakout of the upper line happens, the growth may continue to the $1.22-$1.23 range by tomorrow.

    A similar picture is on the daily time frame. If the rate reaches the resistance of $1.2424 and the bar closes around it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.30 area soon.

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $1.1542 level. If the candle closes above, bulls remain more powerful than bears.

    ADA is trading at $1.2109 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

