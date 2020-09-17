Here’s How World's Biggest Business Intelligence Firm Acquired 21,454 BTC

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 19:34
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor details the acquisition of 21,454 BTC
Here’s How World's Biggest Business Intelligence Firm Acquired 21,454 BTC
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor claims that it took a whopping 78,388 off-chain transactions to acquire 21,454 BTC ($250 mln at that time).

The world’s largest business intelligence firm then secured its cryptocurrency holdings with 18 on-chain transactions that were needed to place coins in cold storage.   

Related “Bold and Brilliant”: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reacts to MicroStrategy’s Enormous Bitcoin Bet
Related
“Bold and Brilliant”: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reacts to MicroStrategy’s Enormous Bitcoin Bet

A secretive acquisition    

On a podcast with Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano, Saylor Saylor says that he cannot give “blow-by-blows” details of the acquisition process.due to security issues.  
         
Still, he did share some insights into what other company owners would do in his position if they wanted to purchase much Bitcoin:

“If you were in my position ... you're gonna go and you're on you're going to audition a bunch institutional-grade exchanges. You're going to work through and look for institutional-grade custodians Yeah, you're going to look at you know all of the security issues, all the technology issues, etc. You're gonna think about the team you're gonna build a relationship with them…”

It required conducting tends of thousands of small transactions ”minuted by minute” over the course of “many many many” days.

With a slightly prideful tone, Saylor also noted that they didn’t move the market at all because they had the “right team.”
 

Bitcoin’s draining supply 

As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy made waves in August by adopting Bitcoin as its reserve asset to shield itself from inflation:

“We just had the awful realization that we were sitting on top of a $500 million ice cube that’s melting.”

After acquiring an additional 16,796 additional BTC on Sept. 14, the firm now owns 0.18 percent of BTC’s total supply that is hard-capped at 21 mln coins. 

It has been estimated 376 companies will be able to replicate MicroStrategy’s move as the world’s largest cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly scarcer. 

#Bitcoin News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 day ago

CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition

Vladislav Sopov
USDT Now Available in Over 13,600 Bitcoin ATMs After Tether's Partnership with MeconCash USDT Now Available in Over 13,600 Bitcoin ATMs After Tether's Partnership with MeconCash
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 hours ago

USDT Now Available in Over 13,600 Bitcoin ATMs After Tether's Partnership with MeconCash

Yuri Molchan
Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 days ago

Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan