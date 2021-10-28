lumenswap_lottery
Majority of British Financial Advisors Discussed Crypto with Clients: Survey

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 18:12
Alex Dovbnya
A third of U.K. advisors don’t see any intrinsic value in cryptocurrencies
Majority of British Financial Advisors Discussed Crypto with Clients: Survey
According to a poll published by Wisdom Tree, 72% of British financial advisors have had conversations with their clientele about digital currencies.

Forty-eight percent of them are also convinced that digital assets could be used for diversifying one’s portfolio.

Meanwhile, 17 percent of those U.K. advisors who took part in the survey view cryptocurrencies as a substitute for

Yet, more than a third of the poll participants believe that digital assets do not have intrinsic value, which is why they refrain from recommending the new asset class to their clients.

The absence of regulatory clarity was singled out as another major hurdle that hinders the adoption of cryptocurrency assets.

In October, brokerage giant Interactive Brokers announced that registered financial advisors would be able to trade cryptocurrencies on behalf of their clients.

