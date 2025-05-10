Advertisement
Advertisement

    ETH May Take Moon Shot: Trading Legend Peter Brandt

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 8:08
    Veteran trader and Ethereum critic Brandt suggests ETH can show major price surge
    Advertisement
    ETH May Take Moon Shot: Trading Legend Peter Brandt
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Renowned commodity trader Peter Brandt with a long successful trading career has spotted a pattern that indicates that the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum, which Brandt often criticizes, may show a massive price increase soon.

    Brandt published an ETH chart, which he seldom does and if such a chart is featured in his tweets, those posts are mostly negative about Ethereum. But this time, the trader shared a bullish ETH price prospect with his X followers.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/09/2025 - 15:26
    Revival: Meme Cryptos PEPE, FLOKI, BONK Rocketing Today
    ByVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    ETH May Take Moon Shot: Trading Legend Peter Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Fight Back, Get Bitcoin
    Ethereum (ETH) at 31% Skyrocketing in Hours: What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002, Bitcoin (BTC): Don't Get Too Bullish for $100,000
    $69,536,183 XRP Transfer Stuns Major U.S. Crypto Exchange

    This pattern could support ETH's moonshot, Brandt says

    In the tweet, the trading legend admitted that he usually prefers not to say anything good about Ethereum, and this attitude has earned him a reputation of an “ETH hater” in the community. “I guess you are right,” he admits. He frequently calls Ethereum a “broken utility coin.”

    Advertisement

    However, he adds, “this congestion pattern could support a moon shot,” talking about the chart he posted. It shows that ETH is currently moving within a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern. And, according to the chart, ETH has been moving in this pattern since 2021.

    Peter Brandt says if ETH manages to overcome the $2,150 resistance level, it can target $4,000 or even higher. The last time ETH was able to rise that high was Nov. 16, 2021, when it reached an all-time high of $4,891.

    Currently, after the recent 33% surge shown in a single day, Ethereum is changing hands at $2,370, which is 51.69% below the historic peak of 2021.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/09/2025 - 13:05
    Whales Buy ETH Like Crazy as Ethereum Jumps 33% Overnight
    ByYuri Molchan

    Ethereum ICO whale keeps dumping ETH

    While Ethereum has been rallying over the past few days, surging by over 38% between Wednesday and Friday this week, there is a whale who continues selling it, and he was a participant of the Ethereum ICO — the very first initial coin offering in history.

    This whale received 76,000 ETH bought for just $23,560 from the Genesis block for just $0.31 per ETH. Today he sold the remaining 1,900 ETH on Kraken for $4.44 million. Before that, he also sold 5,200 ETH on May 7, 1,500 ETH on May 4 and 3,000 on April 17.

    On that day, he came out of a three-year dormancy.

    #Peter Brandt #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Whales
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 10, 2025 - 7:53
    BlackRock in Crypto Talks with SEC: XRP ETF Coming?
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    May 10, 2025 - 6:49
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Fight Back, Get Bitcoin
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ETH May Take Moon Shot: Trading Legend Peter Brandt
    BlackRock in Crypto Talks with SEC: XRP ETF Coming?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Fight Back, Get Bitcoin
    Show all