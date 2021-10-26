Bridgewater's Ray Dalio Chooses Gold Over Bitcoin

Tue, 10/26/2021 - 15:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Some of Wall Street's most influential executives still prefer the dollar over Bitcoin, while Ray Dalio chooses gold
Bridgewater's Ray Dalio Chooses Gold Over Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Ray Dalio, CEO of Bridgewater Associates, said that he would choose gold over Bitcoin during an event held by the Future Investment Initiative Institute, a non-profit organization run by Saudi Arabia's biggest sovereign wealth fund, in Riyadh earlier today.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, on the other hand, would pick the top cryptocurrency instead of the lustrous metal.

BlackRock's Larry Fink and Goldman's David Solomon both said that they preferred the dollar over Bitcoin.

While BlackRock started dabbling in Bitcoin earlier this year, Fink remains highly skeptical of the benchmark crypto.

During an interview that took place earlier this month, he begrudgingly agreed with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's hot take on Bitcoin being worthless.
 
Fink, an outspoken supporter of ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing, also said that governments do not have plans extending 30 years in order to solve the key problems faced by humanity.

Despite Goldman Sachs relaunching its cryptocurrency desk and later announcing a new crypto team, Solomon is evidently far from turning into a cryptocurrency cheerleader.

Meanwhile, Dalio, who personally has a small Bitcoin investment, continues to predict that regulators will eventually kill Bitcoin.

The most recent comments by the three Wall Street titans come against a backdrop of growing inflation concerns in the U.S.

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth is now approaching $300 billion, tweeted about short-term inflationary pressure, echoing the words of fellow billionaire Bitcoin supporter Jack Dorsey.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

