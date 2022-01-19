Google Pushes Deeper Into Crypto as It Hires PayPal Vet

Google is planning to let users store crypto in digital cards

Google has hired PayPal veteran Arnold Goldberg to helm its payments division, according to Bloomberg.



The Mountain View-based tech giant is mulling over allowing storing cryptocurrencies in digital cards.



Bill Ready, Google's president of commerce, has said that the company is paying "a lot of attention" to cryptocurrencies:

As user demand and merchant demand evolves, we’ll evolve with it.

In October, Google joined forces with cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt, becoming the company’s main cloud provider.



In September, the internet search juggernaut also teamed up with Vancouver-based blockchain firm Dapper Labs.

Alphabet's venture capital arm was announced among the investors that helped to propel the valuation of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group to $10 billion in November.The Bloomberg report says that Google is ready to ink more cryptocurrency partnerships in the future.Bitcoin is trading slightly above $42,000 on major exchanges after recording a slight uptick on the Google news.