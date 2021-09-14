Google Inks Partnership with NFT Powerhouse Dapper Labs

The maker of NBA Top Shot has scored a partnership with the search engine giant

Canadian blockchain company Dapper Labs, which is mainly known for its NBA Top Shot card trading system, has scored a major partnership with internet search behemoth Google, Forbes reports.



Dapper Labs will leverage the tech giant's cloud computing services to scale its Flow blockchain.

Billions of potential users

Janet Kennedy, the vice president of North America's Google Cloud division, says that the blockchain technology is in the middle of its iPhone moment:

There's tons of opportunity to build everything from the Flappy Bird to the Angry Bird of Flow and just blockchain in general. Ads Ads

NBA Top Shot collectibles, which can be purchased as non-fungible tokens, ended up being an immense success, helping to push NFTs into the mainstream.



In April, Dapper Labs reached a valuation of over $7.5 billion after wrapping up a $305 million funding round. Its impressive list of backers includes prominent venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.



The Canadian firm believes that the Google tie-up will help its killer apps potentially reach billions of users.

Google, in turn, wants to chip away at the market share of Microsoft and Amazon, which have already launched their blockchain-powered cloud computing services in recent years.

The search giant is not new to crypto. For instance, it enabled the integration of blockchains into its BigQuery analytics platform back in 2019. In late May, it added support for Polygon, Ethereum's primary scaling solution.