Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Stock Market Became 'More Like Cryptocurrency'

News
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 16:35
Alex Dovbnya
The stock market is now similar to cryptocurrencies, according to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin
Cover image via trello.com
Contents

 

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has likened the U.S. stock market to cryptocurrencies in his new tweet.

He says that many expected digital assets to ‘normalize’ and mature to the level of traditional assets. Instead, some of the biggest companies in the world are now trading like volatile altcoins.

image by @VitalikButerin

Related
New Transaction With $539K Fee Spotted on Ethereum Blockchain. Hack or Money Laundering?

The day stocks became cryptocurrencies 

This kind of comparison between equities and crypto first started to appear in late February when the most precious stock market sell-off in history only started gaining momentum.

As reported by U.Today, the S&P 500 chart looked like your casual Bitcoin dump on Feb. 28 when crypto was still relatively stable.

Things got really ugly in early March when it was clear that Bitcoin became highly correlated to the broader market. On March 12, BTC logged its biggest daily loss in seven years (more than 51 percent) when the overleveraged market crumbled under selling pressure. 

On March, 15, the S&P 500 tanked 11.98 percent, which was the third-biggest drop in the history of the index that was first introduced in 1923.

This was followed by a speedy V-shaped recovery for both Bitcoin and stocks in Q2. 

Related
Bitcoin Price Likely to Revisit $7,000 This Summer, Says Tone Vays

Another volatile trading session 

On June 11, the most brutal day on Wall Street since March, the Dow, another benchmark stock index, shed almost seven percent (1,862 points).

This carnage wasn’t ignored by cryptocurrency investors -- Bitcoin dropped more than eight percent.

Despite a strong opening, the stock market rally quickly hit a snag after the Federal Reserve warned about the ‘quite persistent’ economic damage of the pandemic and dragged BTC to an intraday low of $9,230 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin has since recovered to its current price of $9,428 in tandem with equities as volatility continues to persist.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

Hyperledger Adds 8 New Partners Including IOV Labs
Heewon Jang
News
1 hour ago

One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pools Announces Tie-Up with Three Arrows Capital
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

166.2 Mln XRP Sent with Ripple and Ripple-Related Addresses Involved

Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies