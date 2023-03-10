Elon Musk’s Tweets Draw DOGE and XRP Armies’ Attention, SHIB Used as Payment at Unstoppable Domains, BONE Listed by Poloniex: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories.
Elon Musk's meme tweet draws DOGE and XRP communities' attention
Eccentric centibillionaire and head of Tesla Elon Musk has once again appeared in the spotlight of the crypto community; this time for a light-hearted reason. In yesterday’s tweets, Musk shared a couple of self-ironic memes, with the first one showing an android being activated with a cartridge that says "Elon Musk is the enemy," and the second showing SpongeBob saying, "Me showing up late to work, knowing the company hasn't got enough competent staff to fire me." The aforementioned memes attracted the attention of some major accounts from the DOGE and XRP armies, which in turn responded to Musk’s posts with their own memes. Major DOGE-themed account @dogeofficialceo shared a meme that reads: "Elon Musk showing up to work after tweeting about Dogecoin, knowing they can't fire him." Prominent XRP community member @XRPcryptowolf jokingly reminded the Twitter boss that "Ripple is still hiring even in a bear market."
Shiba Inu (SHIB) becomes new payment option for Unstoppable Domains
According to a Twitter announcement by Unstoppable Domains, the decentralized domain provider, its users can now purchase its domain names using Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. This is not the first meme token accepted by the company: in early March, it added support for Dogecoin (DOGE). Apart from the aforementioned assets, Unstoppable Domains has already been accepting such major cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Earlier this year, Unstoppable Domains expanded its digital identity offerings through a new partnership with Web3 browser Opera, allowing users to access Polygon-based digital identities and use them to transfer cryptocurrencies.
Shiba Inu's BONE now listed on Poloniex crypto exchange: details
BONE ShibaSwap (BONE), the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem, has scored yet another listing. This time, BONE was added by Poloniex, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the crypto space. The full trading of the asset on the platform was enabled yesterday, on March 9. As previously reported by U.Today, Brazilian crypto exchange NovaDAX has also listed the BONE token, allowing it to trade against BRL, the Brazilian real. Among other crypto trading platforms that added support for BONE ShibaSwap are Bitget and XT.com. The token is currently changing hands at $1.54, down 12% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.
Shytoshi Kusama reveals possible makers of Shiba Inu and Shibarium FUD
On Wednesday, March 8, lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama shared his thoughts with his Twitter followers on who might be behind the FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt") being poured on the SHIB token and Shibarium. Kusama suggested that the SHIB community should look at who is bringing up the FUD and even revealed a theory as to who may be behind it: "Any competing products they might be responsible for creating, timing of Fud." He then urged SHIB community members to ignore the negative sentiment that is being spread ahead of the Shibarium beta release, reminding them to always do their own research. The developer concluded his tweet by saying: "My guess is true because I said it is, doesn't mean it is true."