Elon Musk’s Tweets Draw DOGE and XRP Armies’ Attention, SHIB Used as Payment at Unstoppable Domains, BONE Listed by Poloniex: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories.

Elon Musk's meme tweet draws DOGE and XRP communities' attention

Eccentric centibillionaire and head of Tesla Elon Musk has once again appeared in the spotlight of the crypto community; this time for a light-hearted reason. In yesterday’s tweets, Musk shared a couple of self-ironic memes, with the first one showing an android being activated with a cartridge that says "Elon Musk is the enemy," and the second showing SpongeBob saying, "Me showing up late to work, knowing the company hasn't got enough competent staff to fire me." The aforementioned memes attracted the attention of some major accounts from the DOGE and XRP armies, which in turn responded to Musk’s posts with their own memes. Major DOGE-themed account @dogeofficialceo shared a meme that reads: "Elon Musk showing up to work after tweeting about Dogecoin, knowing they can't fire him." Prominent XRP community member @XRPcryptowolf jokingly reminded the Twitter boss that "Ripple is still hiring even in a bear market."

Shiba Inu (SHIB) becomes new payment option for Unstoppable Domains

According to a Twitter announcement by Unstoppable Domains , the decentralized domain provider, its users can now purchase its domain names using Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. This is not the first meme token accepted by the company: in early March, it added support for Dogecoin (DOGE). Apart from the aforementioned assets, Unstoppable Domains has already been accepting such major cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Earlier this year, Unstoppable Domains expanded its digital identity offerings through a new partnership with Web3 browser Opera, allowing users to access Polygon-based digital identities and use them to transfer cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu's BONE now listed on Poloniex crypto exchange: details

BONE ShibaSwap (BONE), the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem, has scored yet another listing. This time, BONE was added by Poloniex, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the crypto space. The full trading of the asset on the platform was enabled yesterday, on March 9. As previously reported by U.Today, Brazilian crypto exchange NovaDAX has also listed the BONE token, allowing it to trade against BRL, the Brazilian real. Among other crypto trading platforms that added support for BONE ShibaSwap are Bitget and XT.com. The token is currently changing hands at $1.54, down 12% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Shytoshi Kusama reveals possible makers of Shiba Inu and Shibarium FUD