Elon Musk's Meme Tweet Draws DOGE and XRP Communities' Attention

Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk, who has been under severe criticism recently after the acquisition of Twitter, has posted several memes that have attracted the attention of some major accounts from the DOGE and XRP armies.

The first meme posted by Musk shows the process of activating an Android with a cartridge that says "Elon Musk in the enemy."

The second meme, which caused the reaction of the crypto community, shows a picture of Sponge Bob that says "Me showing up late to work, knowing the company hasn't got enough competent staff to fire me."

Major DOGE-themed account @dogeofficialceo responded with a rofl emoji and a meme with the following text: "Elon Musk showing up to work after tweeting about Dogecoin, knowing they can't fire him."

Prominent XRP community member @XRPcryptowolf jokingly reminded the Twitter boss that "Ripple is still hiring even in a bear market."

🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y6R1GBJeRy — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) March 8, 2023

Is Elon moving from crypto to AI?

Over the weekend, the biggest and most influential DOGE supporter, Elon Musk, shared a tweet, stating that he used to be in crypto but is now interested in AI.

This also brought a storm of comments from crypto enthusiasts, who wondered "why not both" or stated that they were interested in Bitcoin and now they are interested in Bitcoin still.

The tweet is apparently a continuation of Musk's tweets, in which he criticized ChatGPT, calling it "woke AI" and slamming its producer, Open AI, for making its AI product make texts with false information for users for fear of offending them. Now, Musk is allegedly looking to start a company to compete with Open AI.

Elon Musk's support of DOGE (he holds Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to one of his tweets) seems to be too big and too long-standing for Musk to give up on crypto all of a sudden. Besides, he has added DOGE as a payment option on Tesla and SpaceX souvenir online stores, and Tesla made an attempt to accept Bitcoin — even buying a lot of it — for its e-cars.

After all, as the crypto community responded "why not both." Musk is already running several successful companies, so he is certainly able to keep both crypto and AI in the sphere of his active interests.