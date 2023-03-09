Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes New Payment Option for Unstoppable Domains

Unstoppable Domains has now made it possible for users to buy domain names using SHIB, the cryptocurrency that has become increasingly popular since its launch in 2020

Unstoppable Domains, the decentralized domain provider, has announced that its users can now purchase its domain names using Shiba Inu (SHIB), the cryptocurrency that has gained significant popularity since its launch in August 2020.

Unstoppable Domains has been consistently expanding the number of purchasing options by adding a wider range of cryptocurrencies. The company has already been accepting popular virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. In early March, it added support for Dogecoin (DOGE).

Unstoppable Domains is a technology that provides a decentralized name service to users for registering domains. This service is immune to confiscation or censorship by any central authority. The technology strives to decentralize the Domain Name System (DNS) by linking domains directly to crypto wallets and decentralized apps.

This process simplifies cryptocurrency transactions, removes the need for extended wallet addresses, and streamlines the overall experience.

This latest move is expected to increase the adoption of decentralized domain registration and cryptocurrency use cases.

Earlier this year, Unstoppable Domains expanded its digital identity offerings through a new partnership with Web3 browser Opera, allowing users to access Polygon-based digital identities and use them to transfer cryptocurrencies.

The move is aimed at expanding users' access to their online digital identities and growing the support of digital identities.

In late December, the Web3 domain provider announced that would integrate with Ethereum's blockchain explorer Etherscan and Polygonscan to allow users to analyze on-chain data and trace transactions.