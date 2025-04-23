ADA Skyrockets 11%, Cardano Hits $1 Billion: What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) is in the spotlight following a rise in market activity and price movement. According to CoinMarketCap's most recent data, Cardano trade volume surpassed $1 billion in the last 24 hours, representing a 72% rise, while ADA's price increased by 11%.

Cardano's ADA surged with major cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin (BTC) topped $94,000 in the early Wednesday session, indicating improved investor sentiment.

A daily trading volume increase of over $1 billion marks one of ADA's most active trading days in recent weeks. High volume at rising prices is often interpreted as a sign of renewed confidence among traders, implying that this rise may have legs rather than a temporary pump.

If this trend continues, ADA may likely retest important resistance levels around $0.8 to $0.9, with a breakout potentially bringing the crypto asset closer to $1 in the short term.

At the time of writing, ADA was up 10.35% in the last 24 hours to $0.7054 and up 17% weekly. Cardano has climbed to the ninth spot in the crypto market rankings, with a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, pushing TRON to 10th place, with a market value of $23.63 billion.

What's next for ADA price?

ADA surpassed the critical resistance at the daily SMA 50 currently at $0.688, which has mostly limited its price since January of this year, amid a broader crypto market rebound. This is crucial because the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are widely employed to depict medium and long-term trends, respectively.

A clear bullish reversal beginning April 21 has boosted ADA's price, with a focus on the next key barrier at $0.757, the daily SMA 200. If buyers push the price above this important level, ADA will exit its current trading range and could rise to $0.83, then $1.03.

On the contrary, if the ADA price falls below the 50-day SMA, the bulls will attempt to halt the decline at the $0.58 support. If this occurs, the chances of a climb over the 50-day SMA increase. If the price falls below $0.58, the bears may gain an advantage.