Shiba Inu's BONE Now Listed on Poloniex Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Poloniex, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the crypto space, having launched in 2014, has announced the listing of BONE ShibaSwap (BONE) on its platform.

According to the crypto exchange, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) will be listed according to specific timelines, as stated in a blog post.

BONE wallets will open on March 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. UTC and full trading will be enabled on March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. UTC.

BONE is the governance token of ShibaSwap ecosystem, which will allow the ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. It was also selected to serve as both the Shibarium Layer 2 gas token and to reward both validators and delegators.

Ads Ads

BONE's listing was announced by NovaDAX, a Brazilian cryptocurrency asset exchange, as was previously reported. The BRL/BONE pair has been listed on the exchange, which supports trading with fiat currencies BRL (the Brazilian currency, "Brazilian real") and EUR.

According to U.Today, leading cryptocurrency exchanges Bitget and XT.com exchange listed BONE last month.

The Shiba Inu team has announced that the Shibarium Public Beta will debut this week. The date's specifics have not yet been released, but users should watch official blog updates and social media handles.

At the time of writing, BONE was down 4.14% in the last 24 hours at $1.73. In the past day, BONE rallied nearly 27% to reach highs of $1.88 on March 8 before retreating.