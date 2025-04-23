Advertisement
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Yields 2,733% Return: Details

    By Paul Adedoyin
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 21:12
    Michael Saylor celebrates Strategy's massive growth
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Yields 2,733% Return: Details
    MicroStrategy (now Strategy, with the MSTR ticker symbol) co-founder and outspoken chairman, Michael Saylor, has shared a tweet to celebrate his company's new milestone. 

    Saylor posted a screenshot of the company's key performance indicators, captioning it with the words: "The first $100 billion is the hardest."

    The snapshot provided insights into Strategy's outstanding performance in terms of financial metrics over the past year, especially the substantial returns. The publicly traded company continues to generate attention with its aggressive accumulation of BTC.

    Strategy’s BTC bet drove 162% stock growth

    The snapshot showed that the company's stock value has risen by 2.09% in the last day to $350.22. The company's overall valuation also rose by $1.93 billion to its current value of $94.18 billion.

    This valuation is determined by multiplying the firm's current stock price by its outstanding shares. By holding 538,200 BTC, the company demonstrates that its decision to focus on becoming a notable corporate holder of BTC has paid off.

    The 1-year return of 162% is important as it shows that the company's stock value has more than doubled in the last 12 months. Analysts believe the significant gains are due to investor confidence in Saylor's vision and the rise in BTC's price.

    Another impressive metric is the Bitcoin Strategy Enterprise (BSE) return. This metric measures how much Strategy's BTC accumulation strategy has grown since inception.

    Hence, the 2,733% BSE return captured in the screenshot suggests that the company has enjoyed a 27.33x return on its Bitcoin holdings and related investments since becoming a BTC-focused company. Michael Saylor's caption of "The first $100 billion is the hardest" likely refers to the challenges the company has experienced before reaching its current market capitalization.

    Strategy’s bold Bitcoin bet draws mixed reactions

    Meanwhile, there have been both criticisms and praise for Strategy's decision to become the number one corporate BTC holder. Critics express concerns that it is highly risky for the company to tie its valuation so closely to a cryptocurrency, which often experiences significant price swings.

    However, supporters of this approach believe the company will benefit from this method over the long term, as it is highly likely that the digital asset will continue to appreciate in value. 

    The exceptional performance figures from Michael Saylor's tweet indicate that Strategy's BTC approach has been a notable success for its shareholders over the last year.

    Should Strategy's market cap eventually surpass $100 billion, it could inspire other corporations to follow in its footsteps. The company's valuation is currently at $91.31 billion, based on data from Public.com.

    As earlier reported by U.Today, when BTC recorded a significant price gain, Saylor tweeted, “Bitcoin is climbing.”

