XRP Eyes 50% Breakout Versus Bitcoin as Technicals Mirror 2024 Setup

XRP is back in a familiar position — and not in a bad way. On the XRP/BTC chart, one specific signal is flashing almost the same way it did in late 2024, right before XRP jumped 50% against Bitcoin in less than two weeks. That move came after a volatility squeeze, and now, nearly four months later, the same pattern is starting to take shape again.

At the moment, XRP is trading at 0.0000244 BTC and the Bollinger Bands, which measure volatility, have narrowed to 8.5% from top to bottom. For comparison, back in January 2024, the same indicator showed a 9.66% squeeze just days before XRP broke out from 0.000025 BTC and peaked at 0.0000376 BTC.

In both cases, price hovered right around the middle band — currently sitting at 0.00002473 BTC — suggesting the market’s indecision might be a setup rather than a signal of weakness.

The upper band resistance now stands at 0.00002573 BTC. If XRP can close above that level with a pickup in volume, the breakout scenario becomes a lot more realistic.

If that’s how it plays out, XRP could be trading above 0.000036 BTC before the end of April.

There's not a lot of buzz around XRP at the moment, but that is often when things start moving. Bitcoin has been getting most of the market attention lately, but XRP/BTC is also showing the same kind of volatility squeeze it did before a 50% rally, and that's not something that goes unnoticed for long.

This kind of setup — tight bands, flat midline and low momentum — rarely lasts. Either direction is technically open, but the historical context favors an upward resolution.