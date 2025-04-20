Advertisement
    XRP Eyes 50% Breakout Versus Bitcoin as Technicals Mirror 2024 Setup

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 20/04/2025 - 11:04
    XRP could explode 50% against Bitcoin as Bollinger Bands squeeze to extremes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is back in a familiar position — and not in a bad way. On the XRP/BTC chart, one specific signal is flashing almost the same way it did in late 2024, right before XRP jumped 50% against Bitcoin in less than two weeks. That move came after a volatility squeeze, and now, nearly four months later, the same pattern is starting to take shape again.

    At the moment, XRP is trading at 0.0000244 BTC and the Bollinger Bands, which measure volatility, have narrowed to 8.5% from top to bottom. For comparison, back in January 2024, the same indicator showed a 9.66% squeeze just days before XRP broke out from 0.000025 BTC and peaked at 0.0000376 BTC.

    In both cases, price hovered right around the middle band — currently sitting at 0.00002473 BTC — suggesting the market’s indecision might be a setup rather than a signal of weakness.

    The upper band resistance now stands at 0.00002573 BTC. If XRP can close above that level with a pickup in volume, the breakout scenario becomes a lot more realistic.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If that’s how it plays out, XRP could be trading above 0.000036 BTC before the end of April.

    There's not a lot of buzz around XRP at the moment, but that is often when things start moving. Bitcoin has been getting most of the market attention lately, but XRP/BTC is also showing the same kind of volatility squeeze it did before a 50% rally, and that's not something that goes unnoticed for long.

    This kind of setup — tight bands, flat midline and low momentum — rarely lasts. Either direction is technically open, but the historical context favors an upward resolution.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
