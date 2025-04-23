Advertisement
    XRP Will Have ‘Most Utility,’ CEO of Major ETF Issuer Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 20:32
    Teucrium recently launched the very first XRP ETF in the US
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    During a recent appearance on Bloomberg, Sal Gilbertie, CEO of Teucrium, stated that XRP is the cryptocurrency that will have the most utility. 

    "We believe in XRP…We do believe that it's a coin that will have the most utility out there. You know, Bitcoin is a store of value, I agree with Mike McGlone. But I think that XRP has a true use case. There's just no doubt about it," he stressed. 

    He has also stated that Ripple is a company of "really professional people." 

    Teucrium made history earlier this month with the launch of the very first XRP ETF in the U.S. The much-talked-about product offers leveraged exposure to the Ripple-linked alternative cryptocurrency. 

    As reported by U.Today, Gilbertie stated that the XRP ETF had received a "terrific" response. 

    Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas noted that the product was in the top 5% of new ETF launches with rather impressive trading volumes. 

    Kaiko has identified the successful debut of Teucrium's XRP ETF as one of the key reasons why XRP might have the upper hand in the ongoing spot ETF race. 

