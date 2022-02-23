Elon Musk Trolls Crypto Haters at Kanye West's Party, Here's What He Says

News
Wed, 02/23/2022 - 14:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tesla boss was spotted at Kanye West's Donda 2 listening party in Miami, where he began making fun of crypto haters
Elon Musk Trolls Crypto Haters at Kanye West's Party, Here's What He Says
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Elon Musk visited Kanye West's Donda 2 listening party in Miami, as can be seen on multiple videos that are circulating Twitter now.

The Tesla chief was wearing a jacket and a shirt that says "crypto" and was trolling critics of cryptocurrencies.

Elon Musk would not "bet the farm on crypto"

When the camera caught the Tesla boss, he said, "I don't know, I definitely wouldn't bet the farm on crypto."

According to The Independent, the centibillionaire and Kanye West (who has recently officially shortened his name from Kanye to simply Ye) have been friends for a long while already.

Musk still owns Bitcoin, Ethereum and DOGE

Musk tweeted the same statement back in October 2021. He urged the community not to bet all of their money on crypto, stressing that only building products and providing services to your fellow human beings—and not money in any of its forms—has true value.

However, Musk admitted that he personally owns "some ascii hash strings called 'Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge.' "

Related
Elon Musk Might Eat at This Dogecoin Restaurant for Free, DOGE Creator Says

Tesla has not sold its BTC stash

Besides, Tesla still holds the Bitcoin it acquired back in early 2021—$1.5 billion worth of BTC. The purchase of the flagship cryptocurrency was made in February last year.

Later on, the e-car making giant sold 10% of its stash to test Bitcoin's liquidity. However, the company still holds the rest of the BTC and has not sold a single Satoshi, according to a report issued in Q4 last year.

#Elon Musk #Bitcoin #Tesla News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image EU on Track to Ban Bitcoin: Report
02/23/2022 - 18:14
EU on Track to Ban Bitcoin: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk’s Tweet Puzzles Crypto Community, ZebPay Allows for Buying SHIB with Zero Fees, Big Cardano News Underway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/23/2022 - 16:35
Elon Musk’s Tweet Puzzles Crypto Community, ZebPay Allows for Buying SHIB with Zero Fees, Big Cardano News Underway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image ADA Balance Held by Cardano "Hodlers" Rises Above 10 Billion, Highest Since December 2019
02/23/2022 - 16:30
ADA Balance Held by Cardano "Hodlers" Rises Above 10 Billion, Highest Since December 2019
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide