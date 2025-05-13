3 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch Before All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the asset currently trading close to the $103,000 range, Bitcoin (BTC) is once again attempting to break through the price action record. The market seems to be preparing for a new push toward higher highs after recovering important technical levels. However, investors should be closely monitoring three key price levels before Bitcoin can reach another all-time high (ATH).

Initial barrier: $104,780

Around $104,780, which represented prior local highs in the early stages of the current rally, is the first significant resistance level. Just below this line, Bitcoin is presently consolidating; a clear breakout above it might lead to yet another buying frenzy. This level is a temporary psychological and technical ceiling; breaking it would indicate that bulls are once again in command.

Gate of short-term momentum: $106,000

The $106,000 mark, which corresponds to extended Fibonacci retracement targets and is probably going to be a crucial decision point, is just above. Should Bitcoin surpass $104,780, the next stress test will be $106,000. Regaining it would cause a strong shift in market sentiment toward optimism, as this range has historically caused hesitancy.

Pre-ATH launchpad: $109,000

The value of $109,000 is the last significant barrier that must be overcome before Bitcoin can reach previously unheard-of heights. Prior to Bitcoin's last notable upward move, this level served as the last consolidation zone.

Technical resistance will be minimal before the price tests or breaks its ATH if bulls are able to break through this barrier. In terms of momentum, the 50 EMA is about to surpass the 100 EMA, a bullish crossover that frequently denotes intensifying upward pressure. The RSI is around 70, indicating significant momentum without being overbought. Volume is still stable confirming the validity of the current action.

If Bitcoin can overcome these crucial levels, all indications point to a breakout phase. Whether or not bulls can maintain the pressure and overcome these obstacles or if the market stalls just short of history will determine the market's next move.