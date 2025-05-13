Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid $606 Million Market Drop

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 11:04
    XRP showing decoupling from rest of crypto market
    XRP Skyrockets 140% in Volume Amid $606 Million Market Drop
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, XRP's 24-hour trading volume has skyrocketed by nearly 140%, reaching $10.51 billion, while the XRP price has remained green.

    XRP surged significantly on Monday, rising from a low of $2.31 to a high of $2.645. The gains sustained in the early Tuesday session; by press time, XRP was up 5.46% in the last 24 hours to $2.55, and up 21% weekly.

    While XRP increased its 24-hour trading volume and remained in the green, the rest of the crypto market did not do as well. According to CoinGlass data, the cryptocurrency market has seen almost $606 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, reflecting profit-taking following the rally across various crypto assets over the weekend.

    XRP/USD Daily Chart: TradingView 

    At press time, several crypto assets were trading in the red, with Bitcoin down more than 1%; cryptocurrencies in the top 100 had daily losses ranging from 2% to 25%.

    The increase in XRP volume may indicate increased investor interest as momentum builds for its next price move, especially as it maintains critical support levels, particularly the daily SMA 50 and 200 around $2.171 and $2.139, respectively.

    XRP decoupling explained

    According to the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, there are a few attributable reasons that XRP has enjoyed a mild decoupling from the rest of the crypto market.

    These include House Bill 594, with Missouri being the first U.S. state to offer a full income tax deduction on all capital gains, including Bitcoin and XRP profits.

    Second, the number of XRP holders is growing, with an 11% increase in 2025 alone. A more than 638,000 net increase in nonempty XRP wallets has been observed since the beginning of 2025, representing 11% growth.  XRP is approaching 6.5 million total holders for the first time in the network's more than 12-year history. Third, XRP use is growing, being accepted as a payment method on Travala.

    #XRP News
