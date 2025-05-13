20,000,000 XRP to Top Korean Exchange, Here’s What’s Going On

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers and shares their details on its website and X account, has reported a massive XRP transfer carrying 20 million coins.

This aligned with several consecutive price drops demonstrated by the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value, XRP.

20,000,000 XRP on move

The above-mentioned data source detected a large crypto transfer involving 20,000,000 XRP shifted from an anonymous blockchain wallet to Bithumb, the second-largest crypto trading platform in South Korea. The transaction took place less than two hours ago.

The 20 million XRP shoveled in this transfer was valued at $50,123,331 at the time of the initiated transaction. While the community started a discussion as to the nature of this transfer, with some assuming that it could be a payment to the SEC as a fine, data published by XRPscan shows that both the sender’s and the recipient’s address belong to Bithumb. This means that the transaction was internal, and it was most likely a reshuffling of the platform’s XRP holdings. The sender’s wallet still holds 1,544,938,371 XRP.

50M?

sounds like payment to SEC — Guts (@Gutss1996) May 13, 2025

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, XRP has lost roughly 6.74%, as it sharply went down from $2.60 to $2.42 per coin. After that, XRP staged a small rebound of 3.07% and is currently changing hands at $2.50.

Whale locks in $7.5 million profit on long XRP position

According to analytics account Lookonchain, an anonymous whale has made an impressive profit of almost $8 million on XRP and ETH. He was long on these two top-ten cryptos, and as the market pullback started, he closed his positions on those coins. Thus, he locked in a profit of $7.5 million.

Due to the market pullback, this whale has closed $ETH and $XRP long positions, locking in a profit of ~$7.5M.



He's still holding a $15.4M long on $SOL, currently down $560K.https://t.co/VCde0KlT1Dhttps://t.co/K3QnpVS15l pic.twitter.com/Ob75lWB1ue — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 13, 2025

Data shared by Lookonchain says that this trader still holds a long position of $15.4 million on SOL. At the time the tweet was published, the trader was down by slightly more than half a million dollars on it.